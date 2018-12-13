Kamal Nath appointed new CM of Madhya Pradesh

The Congress party has chosen MP statue unit president Kamal Nath as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath will replace outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A one-line resolution has been passed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bhopal.

EU Ambassador opens India’s first Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence at MAHE

India’s first Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence by the European Union was inaugurated at the Department of European Studies (DES) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in New Delhi.

The facility was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to India and Bhutan, Tomasz Kozlowski.

The centre will focus on India-EU interdisciplinary studies in culture, literature, education and society.

Agriculture Ministry launches ENSURE portal

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh, has launched a new portal called ‘ENSURE’.

The portal is developed by NABARD and operated under the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries.

The portal aims at making readily available the beneficiary-related information and processing of applications.

Home Ministry launches ‘CyberDost’ Twitter account to spread awareness about cybercrimes

The Home Ministry has launched a Twitter account titled ‘@CyberDost’.

The aim of the social media account is to spread awareness about cybercrimes and tell the public about precautions to be taken.

This will give people a basic knowledge about cybercrimes and instruct them on precautions to be taken for prevention of such crimes.

CAG Rajiv Mehrishi appointed as Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi has become the Vice-Chair of the United Nations Panel of Auditors.

Currently, the panel is chaired by the Comptroller and Auditor General of the UK.

The United Nations Panel of Auditors consists of External Auditors of the United Nations and its agencies.

The panel consists of 11 countries – India, Germany, Chile, Canada, France, Italy, Philippines, Ghana, Indonesia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.