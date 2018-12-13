Kamal Nath appointed new CM of Madhya Pradesh

  • The Congress party has chosen MP statue unit president Kamal Nath as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
  • Kamal Nath will replace outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
  • A one-line resolution has been passed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bhopal.

EU Ambassador opens India’s first Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence at MAHE

  • India’s first Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence by the European Union was inaugurated at the Department of European Studies (DES) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in New Delhi.
  • The facility was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to India and Bhutan, Tomasz Kozlowski.
  • The centre will focus on India-EU interdisciplinary studies in culture, literature, education and society.

Agriculture Ministry launches ENSURE portal

  • The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh, has launched a new portal called ‘ENSURE’.
  • The portal is developed by NABARD and operated under the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries.
  • The portal aims at making readily available the beneficiary-related information and processing of applications.

Home Ministry launches ‘CyberDost’ Twitter account to spread awareness about cybercrimes

  • The Home Ministry has launched a Twitter account titled ‘@CyberDost’.
  • The aim of the social media account is to spread awareness about cybercrimes and tell the public about precautions to be taken.
  • This will give people a basic knowledge about cybercrimes and instruct them on precautions to be taken for prevention of such crimes.

CAG Rajiv Mehrishi appointed as Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

  • Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi has become the Vice-Chair of the United Nations Panel of Auditors.
  • Currently, the panel is chaired by the Comptroller and Auditor General of the UK.
  • The United Nations Panel of Auditors consists of External Auditors of the United Nations and its agencies.
  • The panel consists of 11 countries – India, Germany, Chile, Canada, France, Italy, Philippines, Ghana, Indonesia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

