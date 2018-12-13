Gas Authority of India Limited or better known as GAIL has invited applications to fill 176 vacancies on December 12th. The vacancies are for Senior Officer positions and various Engineering positions. All the interested candidates can access the official advertisement for the vacancies and apply for the same at gailonline.com. The last day to apply for these positions is December 31st.

The vacancies are for the positions of Senior Engineers (Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Environmental Engineering), Senior Officer (F&S, C&P, BIS, Civil, Telecom/Telemetry, Marketing, F&A, HR, Law, Corporate Communication, Medical Services), and Officer (Laboratory and Official Language). The details of the vacancies and the qualifications for each position can be accessed in the official advertisement.

Here is how to apply for the 2018 GAIL vacancies:

1. Log in to the official website of GAIL.

2. Hover on on Careers tab and click on ‘Applying to GAIL’.

3. Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab.

4. Click on Current Opening and Registration button.

5. Click on the relevant position and click on ‘Apply’ button.

6. Fulfill the registration process.

7. With the generated log-in credentials, candidates can fulfill the remaining application process and submit.

8. Download and print out