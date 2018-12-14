Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued interview letters for the 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Exam recruitment on Thursday, December 13th. A total number of 579 candidates scheduled to appear for the interview round from December 19th to December 29th can download the interview letter from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Since the initial release of the detailed schedule of the interview on November 3rd for the 60th to 62nd BPSC Combined Competitive Exam, the schedule for few candidates have been changed. So the candidates are suggested to carefully check the revised schedule for the interview.

Here is how to download the Interview Letter for BPSC CCE:

Visit the official website of BPSC. Click on the link to download the interview letter for the 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Exam. Enter the Roll/Registration Number and click on Submit. The Interview Letter will be displayed which needs to be printed out.

The result of the Main examination for the BPSC 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Examination was released on November 2nd and the interview schedule for all the successful candidates was released on November 3rd. The interview letters for remaining candidates eligible for an interview will be released in the next few days.