National Medical Devices Promotion Council to be set up under DIPP

The National Medical Devices Promotion Council will be set up under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The aim is to give impetus to the medical device sector.

Ashok Gehlot will be new Chief Minister of Rajasthan

The Congress party has picked Ashok Gehlot as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot will be the deputy CM of Rajasthan and will also continue as the state Congress chief.

Bharat Bhushan Vyas appointed as member of UPSC

Bharat Bhushan Vyas has joined the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a member.

Vyas was administered the oath by UPSC Chairman Arvind Saxena.

Brijendra Pal Singh appointed new FTII Chairman

Brijendra Pal Singh has been appointed the new president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

He has also been made chairman of the institute’s governing council by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Singh is best known as the producer and director of the TV series ‘CID’.

He succeeds Anupam Kher, who stepped down recently as the chairman.

World’s first floating nuclear plant begins operations in Russia

Akademik Lomonosov, the world’s first “floating” nuclear power plant (FNPP), has started operations.

It has been brought to 10% of its capacity.

An FNPP is a mobile, low-capacity reactor unit which is capable of operating in remote areas isolated from the main power distribution system.

