The University of Calcutta has released results for Part II BA and BSc exams held in 2018. Candidates can check for their CU BA and BSc Part-ll (Honours/General & Major) results on the West Bengal results website, wbresults.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check Calcutta University results for BA and BSc exams 2018. Candidates must visit the direct link and enter their roll numbers at the reserved slot in order to access their 2018 Honours/General and Major degree results from Calcutta University.

Calcutta University had a week ago, on December 7th this year, released the results for the BCom Part II exams (Honours & General). The link for the results of the BCom exams can also be found at wbresults.nic.in. Alternatively, here is the direct link to download or check CU BCom 2018 Part II results.