The hotly anticipated motorcycles from the iconic brand Jawa were finally unveiled recently for the first ride media event in Udaipur. The two motorcycles – the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two – were launched in India last month reviving the legendary brand after almost two decades.

During the launch Classic legends, Jawa brand licensee had revealed only basic information about the upcoming bikes, leaving rest to the imagination. Now several media publications have gone ahead and published their first impressions of the motorcycles.

A legend to honour, a legacy to uphold and expectations to match up to. An honest review of the new #Jawa and the #Jawafortytwo from @autocarindiamag. Seems like love at first ride! Read the review here:https://t.co/qnAYdk9A7u#JawaIsBack #JawaMotorcycles #JawaExperience — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) December 14, 2018

While the machines looked power packed on the paper in terms of power figures, 6-speed transmission and its low kerb weight, the performance has been reportedly commendable as well. An Autocar India video review of the two motorcycles confirms of the deep bassy exhaust note that compliments the machines ‘smooth bottom-end performance’ clubbed with ‘strong mid-range.’

But in terms of refinement, the bikes are bit of a let-down as they do vibrate a lot at high RPMs, the review points out. However, the suspensions offer a good ride quality along with fairly high ground clearance.

It must be noted that two motorcycles share several identical machine parts and offer similar riding experience. However, the Forty Two has modern look and feel owing to the more commanding riding posture with flat and wide handlebar compared to Jawa.

Overall the bikes seem to offer a good package and are set to be available from January 2019. Priced at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh for Jawa and Jawa Forty Two respectively, both motorcycles will be available in the 65 showrooms that were reported to be opened across India. On the sidelines, the first showroom was inaugurated yesterday at Baner, Pune.