The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to released JEE Main admit cards 2019 tomorrow, Monday, December 17th, 2018. The Joint Entrance Exam will be conducted in January 2019, and the results are expected to be declared shortly after, on January 31st, 2019.

The NTA opened registrations for the JEE Main 2019 exam earlier this year and in October the agency reopened a website for correction since many candidates had submitted incorrect information.

From this year on, the NTA is conducting the JEE tests, which will be held twice a year. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exact date of the JEE Main examination, city and centre information will be confirmed on candidates’ admit cards.

Candidates have around one month to prepare for the JEE Main 2019 exams, and those looking forward to download their admit cards must check at the official JEE Main website tomorrow.