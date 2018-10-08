National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the JEE Main website for candidates to make corrections on their JEE Main December 2019 application. NTA released a notification stating the agency has noticed many candidates have submitted incorrect data in their application and thus this one-time correction facility is for candidates to make changes in their submitted application.

The notification states, “In order to ensure that the data of the candidates of JEE (Main) – January 2019 is error-free and candidates do not face any hardships later on, NTA is providing a One-time correction facility to the candidates in their Online Application Form except change of city of examination.”

The last day to submit the correction is October 14th until 11:50 pm. The candidate are also requested to pay any money that might become due while making the changes through online facility to record the changes.

Here is how to make JEE Main 2018 application correction:

Log in to the NTA JEE Main website. Click on the Login for Correction button on the home page. Log in to with your credentials and make changes in the application and submit.

The JEE Main first attempt exam will start on January 6th and will go on till January 20th. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exact date of the JEE Main examination, city and centre information will be released around November 15th on NTA’s website.