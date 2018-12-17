Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh chief ministers to take oath today
The Congress chief minister-designates of three states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, are set to take oath as chief ministers today.
Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been designated as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel will take over the role of chief minister for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively.
PV Sindhu wins BWF World Tour Finals
PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour title on Sunday, December 16th, 2018.
PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara from Japan 21-19, 21-17.
Shi Yuqi won the men’s singles final of the tournament by defeating Kento Momota of Japan.
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe 2018
Catriona Elisa Gray was crowned as the Miss Universe 2018 in an event held at Nonthaburi Province in Thailand.
Tamaryn Green of South Africa and Sthefany Guterrez of Venezuela were the first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.
Nehal Chudasama represented India in the competition. She failed to enter the final 20 of the competition.
A total number of 94 countries were represented in the Miss Universe 2018 competition.