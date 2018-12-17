Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) released the preliminary answer keys for Paper I and Paper II for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Civil), RSIs, SFO, and Deputy Jailor positions today, December 17th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam conducted by the AP SLPRB can check the answer keys for both the papers at the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Board had conducted the exam on Sunday, December 16th. The Board also released a notification along with the answer keys stating that candidates who want to raise any objection regarding the answers have to send the objection before December 21st 5 pm.

The objections need to be in the prescribed format mentioned in the notification and should be sent to the email ID mentioned on it. The notification can be accessed in the ‘Latest News’ section of the website.

How to access AP SLPRB SI Recruitment 2018 answer keys: