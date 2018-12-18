Centre approves amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking

  • Amendments to make the linking of the Aadhaar card with bank accounts and cellphone numbers optional were approved by the Union Cabinet.
  • The law is also likely to be amended further to safeguard personal data and ensure the privacy of the Aadhaar holder.

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar convicted for 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom

  • Delhi High Court convicted former Congress member of parliament Sajjan Kumar. The court awarded him a life term for orchestrating the brutal murders over three decades ago, reversing a trial court judgement of 2013.
  • In its judgement on Monday, the Delhi High Court pointed out that there was deep collusion between the political establishment, the rioters and the police.

Cyclone Phethai hits Andhra Pradesh

  • Cyclone Phethai made a landfall at Katrenikona in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. A runway was shut at the Vishakapatnam airport.
  • The entire region of Konaseema received heavy rainfall, reported the news agency ANI.

Singapore court allows gay man to adopt son in landmark ruling

  • Singapore’s high court on Monday allowed a gay doctor to adopt his biological son, a landmark ruling in the socially conservative city-state that comes almost a year after his initial bid was rejected.
  • The ruling also comes amid a renewed public push to review Singapore’s colonial-era law under which sex between consenting males carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

Madras High Court bans online sale of medicines till new rules are notified

  • The Madras High Court on Monday banned the sale of medicines online till the Centre notified the final rules bringing e-pharmacies under the ambit of regulation.
  • The court also directed the central government to notify the proposed Drugs and Cosmetics Amendment Rules, 2018 in the Gazette by January 31.