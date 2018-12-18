Centre approves amendments to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking
Amendments to make the linking of the Aadhaar card with bank accounts and cellphone numbers optional were approved by the Union Cabinet.
The law is also likely to be amended further to safeguard personal data and ensure the privacy of the Aadhaar holder.
Congress leader Sajjan Kumar convicted for 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom
Delhi High Court convicted former Congress member of parliament Sajjan Kumar. The court awarded him a life term for orchestrating the brutal murders over three decades ago, reversing a trial court judgement of 2013.
In its judgement on Monday, the Delhi High Court pointed out that there was deep collusion between the political establishment, the rioters and the police.
Cyclone Phethai hits Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Phethai made a landfall at Katrenikona in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. A runway was shut at the Vishakapatnam airport.
The entire region of Konaseema received heavy rainfall, reported the news agency ANI.
Singapore court allows gay man to adopt son in landmark ruling
Singapore’s high court on Monday allowed a gay doctor to adopt his biological son, a landmark ruling in the socially conservative city-state that comes almost a year after his initial bid was rejected.
The ruling also comes amid a renewed public push to review Singapore’s colonial-era law under which sex between consenting males carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.
Madras High Court bans online sale of medicines till new rules are notified
The Madras High Court on Monday banned the sale of medicines online till the Centre notified the final rules bringing e-pharmacies under the ambit of regulation.
The court also directed the central government to notify the proposed Drugs and Cosmetics Amendment Rules, 2018 in the Gazette by January 31.