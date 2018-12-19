WEF Gender Gap Index puts India at 108th position:
India held the same rank in 2017.
World Economic Forum (WEF) said India ranked third-lowest in the world in the sub-index of health and survival.
Iceland topped the index followed by Norway, Sweden, and Finland.
Philippines was placed at eighth rank and was the only Asian country to feature in the top 10.
Lok Sabha passes Transgender Rights Bill
The bill seeks to define transgenders and protect them from discrimination.
The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016 and was passed on Monday with 27 amendments.
The bill defines transgender as a person who does not identify with the assigned gender at birth, and includes trans man or trans woman, person with intersex variations, gender queer and person having such socio-cultural identities as kinnar, hijra, aravani and jogta.
India’s largest cancer institute, National Cancer Institute, opens at Jhajjar
The NCI or National Cancer Institute has been established under a project by AIIMS Delhi.
Dr. GK Rath, who is the head of the Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS Delhi, will head the Institute.
The Institute will be formally inaugurated in January 2019.
The Institute has be assigned to conduct basic and applied research in the areas of genomics, cancer epidemiology, molecular biology, cancer vaccine among others.