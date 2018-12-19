WEF Gender Gap Index puts India at 108th position:

  • India held the same rank in 2017.
  • World Economic Forum (WEF) said India ranked third-lowest in the world in the sub-index of health and survival.
  • Iceland topped the index followed by Norway, Sweden, and Finland.
  • Philippines was placed at eighth rank and was the only Asian country to feature in the top 10. 

Lok Sabha passes Transgender Rights Bill

  • The bill seeks to define transgenders and protect them from discrimination.
  • The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016 and was passed on Monday with 27 amendments.
  • The bill defines transgender as a person who does not identify with the assigned gender at birth, and includes trans man or trans woman, person with intersex variations, gender queer and person having such socio-cultural identities as kinnar, hijra, aravani and jogta. 

India’s largest cancer institute, National Cancer Institute, opens at Jhajjar

  • The NCI or National Cancer Institute has been established under a project by AIIMS Delhi.
  • Dr. GK Rath, who is the head of the Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS Delhi, will head the Institute.
  • The Institute will be formally inaugurated in January 2019.
  • The Institute has be assigned to conduct basic and applied research in the areas of genomics, cancer epidemiology, molecular biology, cancer vaccine among others.