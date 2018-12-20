current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 20th 2018
US CDC issues Zika warning for Rajasthan
- United States agency, Center for Disease Control, has advised pregnant women from travelling to the state of Rajasthan.
- Around 150 cases of Zika virus have been reported in the state of Rajasthan in the months of October and November.
- Zika infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects, the warning stated.
ISRO successfully launches GSAT-7A
- The military communication satellite, GSAT-7A, was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
- This is ISRO’s 39th communication satellite and will be used for military applications.
- The satellite weighed 2,250 kilograms and was launched using GSLV-F11.
President Trump ordered withdrawal of US troops from Syria
- Trump administration claimed that the troops are being pulled out after the defeat of ISIS.
- US had been part of the Syrian war with around 2000 troops in the north-eastern region.
- Apart from several Syrian ethnic groups, Russian, Turkish, and Iranian troops are also involved in the Syrian conflict.
IDFC Bank merges with Capital First
- The merged entity will be known as IDFC First Bank.
- Founder and Chairman of Capital First, V Vaidyanathan, will be the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the IDFC First Bank.
- Capital First is a non-banking financial institution and the merger between the two financial entities was announced on January 13th, 2018.