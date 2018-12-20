According to the official schedule, AP DSC is set to release the hall tickets for posts of graduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), principals, language pandits, PET, Music, craft and art and drawing on its official website – apdsc.apcfss.in. It must be recalled that hall tickets for School Assistant post was made available on the site few days ago.

AP DSC is conducting teacher’s recruitment exam for three different categories of posts. The admit card for the recruitment exam to be held to fill-in the secondary grade teachers’ (SGT) post will be released by the AP DSC on January 10, 2019.

On the other hand the centre selection procedure has already begun. AP DSC had given the candidates a choice to select their exam centres. The candidates who have registered for the post of SGT will be given a chance to opt for their recruitment centres..

For the SGT exam, the centre selection started on December 18 and will close on December 24, 2018. Centres will be allotted on first come first serve basis and are filling up fast. However, it must be noted that the official website was not updated with the link for the hall ticket for PGT, TGT exam when this article was published. But it is expected to do so in coming hours.

AP DSC hall tickets: How to download

Visit the official website – apsc.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the link next to ‘download of hall tickets’ A new page will open, fill in your credentials and start downloading Download and take print out

Candidates will not be given entry to the examination hall without a valid hall ticket candidates need to carry the print out of their hall ticket or admit card along with them during the exam. The link for the admit card for the jobs will be activated on assigned dates.