The AP DSC today released hall tickets for post of School Assistants (Non-languages and languages) to be held under the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination. Candidates can visit the official site or directly click here for downloading the hall tickets.

On the other hand, candidates who have applied for Secondary Grade Teachers posts can start opting for exam centres starting tomorrow that is December 18th and the last for doing so is December 24th. However the admit cards will be available only from January 10th as per schedule provided by AP DSC.

Lastly, the candidates who had applied for the posts of post graduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, principals, language pandits, PET, music, craft and art & drawing will be able to download their respective hall tickets from December 20th.

The DSC is conducting the TRT-cum-TET 2018 examination for the recruitment of 7,675 teacher positions, of which 4,341 vacancies are for Government Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad, 1,100 positions are for municipal schools, and 909 are from model schools.

The mass TRT-TET recruitment will be handled by the District Selection Committee this year instead of the APPSC. The application process began from November 1st at cse.ap.gov.in and went on until November 18th.