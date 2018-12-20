Karnataka pre-university final exam timetable has been released on the official site of Department of Pre-University Education of Government, Karnataka. PUC II, an annual examination conducted every year to award Pre-University Certificate, will be held in month of March 2019.

According to the official release, PUC II will begin from March 1, 2019. The department had released a provisional timetable in October 2018. It must be noted that this is a final date sheet and no objection can be raised over this. In fact students had the opportunity to raise objections addressed to the joint director (exam). The last date to do so ended on November 28, 2018.

Students can now directly visit the official site - pue.kar.nic.in. or alternatively click on this direct link to access the time table.

PUC II final exam timetable – How to check

Visit the official website – pue.kar.nic.in On the homepage find the link ‘final time table of II PUC March 2019 examination’ under examination section Open the link, a new window will open On the new window scroll down to find datesheet, download

As mentioned before, the exams will begin from March 1st while the last paper is scheduled for March 18th. As per report by Indian Express, a total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the for the PUC II exam last year. The overall pass percentage in 2017 had improved by 7.18 per cent compared to previous year’s average of 52.38 per cent.