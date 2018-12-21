current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 21st 2018
Harsh Vardha Shringla appointed as India’s Ambassador to USA
- Shringla is currently serving as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
- India’s Ambassador to USA role is currently being served by Navtej Sarna.
- Shringla is from the 1984 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
Government launches Asiatic Lion Conservation Project
- The project was launched by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
- The aim of the project is for conservation of Asiatic Lion population and its ecosystem, which is in the endangered list of species.
- Asiatic Lion, which is found in the state of Gujarat, has an estimate population of 500 according to a census done in 2015.
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis resigns
- President Trump tweeted that Jim Mattis will retire with distinction at the end of February.
- Mattis hinted that the reason for his resignation is policy differences with the President.
- President Trump has not yet announced the successor but is expected to announce one soon.
Drones cause London Gatwich Airport to close for a day
- Flights couldn’t operate on Wednesday after drone devices were spotted over the airfield.
- Thousands of passengers were stranded in the airport as police conducted search operation.
- The operations reopened on Thursday but a limited number of airlines were scheduled.
- Police are yet to find the devices or their operators.