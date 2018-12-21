Harsh Vardha Shringla appointed as India’s Ambassador to USA

  • Shringla is currently serving as the High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
  • India’s Ambassador to USA role is currently being served by Navtej Sarna.
  • Shringla is from the 1984 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Government launches Asiatic Lion Conservation Project

  • The project was launched by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
  • The aim of the project is for conservation of Asiatic Lion population and its ecosystem, which is in the endangered list of species.
  • Asiatic Lion, which is found in the state of Gujarat, has an estimate population of 500 according to a census done in 2015.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis resigns

  • President Trump tweeted that Jim Mattis will retire with distinction at the end of February.
  • Mattis hinted that the reason for his resignation is policy differences with the President.
  • President Trump has not yet announced the successor but is expected to announce one soon.

Drones cause London Gatwich Airport to close for a day

  • Flights couldn’t operate on Wednesday after drone devices were spotted over the airfield.
  • Thousands of passengers were stranded in the airport as police conducted search operation.
  • The operations reopened on Thursday but a limited number of airlines were scheduled.
  • Police are yet to find the devices or their operators.