Jawa Motorcycle is surely paying attention to the demands of its fans. Classic Legends has officially announced the introduction of the dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) variants from the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two bikes in India following popular demand. It is a rare occurrence that automobile manufacturers making newer additions on their newly launched vehicles. However, Jawa Motorcycles soon after launching the bikes last month, have announced their another major upgrade.

The Dual-channel ABS, with the rear disc brake setup, will be made available on both the motorcycles after June 2019, which will be offered at an additional price of ₹ 8,942. This ultimately result in Jawa Forty Two with dual-channel ABS being priced at ₹ 1.63 lakh, while the more expensive Jawa will be priced at a little over ₹ 1.72 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to that, the company has also announced the introduction of new exchange and finance partners for the customers.

You wanted it. You got it! Dual ABS and many more exciting updates coming your way. Visit https://t.co/KpBQyHujKU to know more. https://t.co/NKg9Rrwh2I — Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) December 21, 2018

Interestingly the company has confirmed via its twitter handle that online bookings for the dual channel variant will available on the official website in few days. Classic Legends claims that customers who have already booked a Jawa bike can opt for the dual-channel ABS variant on the website soon, without affecting their booking sequence. However, as already mentioned, the deliveries will commence only after June 2019.

Apart from that, the existing models with front disc and single-channel ABS will continue to be on offer, and deliveries for these bikes are expected to commence from early January 2019. The priority of delivery will be as per their queue within the Dual Channel ABS subset of the overall bookings.

It must be noted that the company recently introduced two-three new dealerships in Bengaluru, while the next one is coming up in Delhi, on December 22 that is today. Currently, Classic Legends has five active Jawa showrooms across India, including the company first two outlets that came up in Pune last week.