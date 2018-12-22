The CBI judge said that there is not enough documentary or substantive evidence against the accused police personnel.
Almost all of the accused were junior-level police officials from the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
The CBI had said that the alleged gangster, Sohrabuddin, was abducted and killed by the Gujarat Police on November 22nd-23rd, 2005.
His wife, Kausar Bi, was also allegedly abducted with him and was killed three days later.
Government authorises 10 central agencies to monitor any computer in the country
The agencies with the power are Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (for service areas of Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and the Commissioner of Police.
These agencies can track content generated, received and stored in any computer devices belonging to any individual or organisation.
Each case will be approved by Union Home Secretary and reviewed every 2 months by the cabinet secretary.
US Fed raises lending rates by 0.25%.
The benchmark interest rate was raised to 2.5% from 2.25%.
The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, highlighted the economic growth as the reason for the rate increase.
He also acknowledged the challenges witnessed in the recent months and expects fewer increases next year.
WV Raman appointed as Indian Women Cricket team coach
Raman has coached Tamil Nadu and Bengal Ranji Trophy teams as well as under-19 Cricket team.
He has played 11 Test matches and 27 ODI matches for the country.
He will replace Ramesh Powar whose tenure ended in the month of November.