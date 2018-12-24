Rajasthan Jail Prahari or Warder 2018 Recruitment final results and cut-off marks were declared today, December 24th. All the candidates who appeared in the examination can check the district-wise result and cut-off marks at the official website, jailprahariraj2018.in. The examination process was conducted by Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice.

The University had conducted the examination on October 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, and November 29th, 2018. The preliminary answer keys were released on December 3rd and final answer after considering the objections were released on December 7th. All the successful candidates are eligible to appear for the PET examination.

Here is how to check the Rajasthan Jail Warder 2018 Recruitment result:

Visit the official website for Rajasthan Jail Warder 2018 recruitment. On the home page, click on the button for Mandal-wise result. Click on the Mandal for which one wants to check the result. The PDF document will have roll number of all the successful candidates.

The link for results also has links to check mandal-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can click on the link for relevant mandal under the cut-off list section. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 670 vacancies.