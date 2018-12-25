The first fully gaming centric device from Xiaomi has been officially launched in the company’s home country China. Also this is the first model from Xiaomi’s new Play series. At the first glance itself the newly embraced waterdrop-style display notch evidently stands out. The internals boast of worthy features as well such as the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and a dual rear camera setup.

Now being the first model in its series, Xiaomi Mi Play has been priced in China starting at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It is also available in a 6GB RAM variant with two storage options. The 6GB/64GB model is priced at CNY 1,299 and the top model with 128GB storage costs CNY 1,599. The smartphone comes in Black, Dream Blue, and Twilight Gold colour options along with a gradient finish.

In terms of availability Xiaomi’s offline store in China will start selling the Mi Play from 10 am on December 25. Moreover, Xioami is offering the Mi Play bundled with 10GB of free data per month for 12 months.

Xiaomi Mi Play specifications

Xiaomi Mi Play runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Xiaomi has provided a dual rear camera setup on the Mi Play that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, the Mi Play sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery.