Answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for the Sub Inspector (Fingerprint) exam has been released on the official site. The exam was held recently on December 22 and 23 across the state. The candidates can download the keys from tnusrbonline.org.

In case of any objections or queries related to the answer keys, candidates may raise the same with the board (in writing) over questions and/or answers along with the material proof within 7 days from the date of publication of preliminary answer key by the post.

TNUSRB answer keys 2018: How to download

Go to the official website mentioned above On the homepage, under the ‘recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (fingerprint) - 2018’ link, click on the answer key link A PDF file will open displaying keys Check the answer keys, download it and take a print out for further reference

The successful candidates clearing the online Computer Based Test (CBT) or the written examination will be called for in 1:5 ratio according to the vacancy for next phase of selection — Physical Measurement Test. The result date however has not yet been declared.