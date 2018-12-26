Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the Village Development Officer (VOD) or Gram Vikas Adhikari today, December 26th. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to download the answer keys.

UPSSSC had conducted the preliminary examination for VDO 2018 on December 22nd and 23rd at 16 centres throughout the state. The recruitment is being conducted to fill 1953 position of gram panchayat officer, village development officer, and social welfare supervisor throughout the state.

Here is how to download UPSSSC VDO answer keys: