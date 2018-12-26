UPSSSC VDO 2018 answer keys released; check at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment of VDO recruitment on December 22nd and 23rd.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the Village Development Officer (VOD) or Gram Vikas Adhikari today, December 26th. All the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to download the answer keys.
UPSSSC had conducted the preliminary examination for VDO 2018 on December 22nd and 23rd at 16 centres throughout the state. The recruitment is being conducted to fill 1953 position of gram panchayat officer, village development officer, and social welfare supervisor throughout the state.
Here is how to download UPSSSC VDO answer keys:
- Visit the UPSSSC’s official website.
- Click on the link to download the answer keys for Gram Sewak Adhikari on the home page.
- Click on the link to access the log-in page.
- Enter the log-in credentials and click on ‘Login’.
- The answer keys will be displayed which can be downloaded for reference.