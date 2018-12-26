West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 application process has begun on the official website, wbjeeb.in. All the candidates interested in participating in the common entrance examination can register at the official website. The last day to apply for WBJEE 2019 is January 22nd, 2019 and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 26th, 2019.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutions in the state of West Bengal.

The 2019 WBJEE notification was released on December 12th, 2018 and the application process began today. Candidates can also make corrections on the submitted applications from January 23rd to January 25th, 2019.

How to apply for WBJEE 2019:

Visit the WBJEE 2019 application website. Click on the button for WBJEE 2019 application form. Under new candidate registration section, click on ‘Apply’. Read the instructions carefully and confirm your understanding and click on ‘Click here to proceed’. Fill in the form and submit. The log-in credentials will be generated which can be used to login under registered user section at this page. Fulfill the remaining application process and submit. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The admit card for the WBJEE 2019 is expected to be available on May 14th, 2019 and the result will be declared on July 2nd, 2019. All the candidates can access the official notification for further details on syllabus, exam pattern, reservation policy for each college, detailed schedule among other details in this link.