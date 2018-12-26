Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will be conducting the Civil Services 2018 examination on December 30th. The Commission has also issued the admit cards for the examination which the candidates can download from, apsc.nic.in. The examination is being held for 261 vacancies in the ACS and Allied Services.

The examination was supposed to be conducted few months ago but had to be postponed. Now, the exam will be conducted on December 30th, 2018. A total number of 60,275 applicants are eligible to appear for the exam out of which 34,003 are males and 26,272 are females, says the notification. The exam would be conducted at 31 centres and 122 venues through the state of Assam.

How to download APSC Civil Services 2018 admit card:

Visit the APSC website. Click on the link to download APSC Civil Services 2018 admit card. Enter the Roll Number and the Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 30 minutes before the time mentioned on the admit card. The candidates will be only allowed to carry the admit card, a photo ID, and a black/blue ball point pen in the examination centre. Thus the candidates are advised not to bring anything else since the venue will have no provision to store any items.