Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued the admit card for the Odisha Judiciary Services (OJS) 2018 preliminary examination today, December 27th. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC will conduct the OJS 2018 preliminary examination on January 13th from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. A notification was released a few days ago listing the candidates who are eligible to appear for the OJS 2018 examination. A total number of candidates who are eligible to participate is 2,685. The exam will be conducted at eight centres throughout the state, details of which can be accessed in this notice.

Here is how to download OPSC OJS 2018 admit card: