Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 27th 2018
New guidelines issued for E-Commerce websites
- E-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon are curbed from selling exclusive products. The move aims to tackle the practice of influencing the price of the product.
- The websites are also no longer allowed to sell products from the companies in which the websites have a stake.
- The new guidelines are issued after domestic sellers complained that the websites were discriminating and offering deep discounts on certain products.
Three Andaman Island to be renamed after Netaji Bose
- The Ross, Neil and Havelock Islands will be named as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep, and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army together with Japan’s Imperial Army had captured the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the Second World War.
- PM Modi will be visiting the island on December 30th and is expected to officially announce the name change.
Mount Etna volcano in Italy erupts
- The volcano erupted on December 24th.
- The volcano caused more than 100 earthquakes in the region of around 4.3 magnitude.
- Mount Etna is one of Europe’s highest and most active volcanoes.
Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and Usha Timothy awarded Mohammad Rafi Award
- The award is conferred by an NGO Spandan Art.
- This year late music composer Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and playback singer Usha Timothy were conferred with the award.
- Laxmikant together with Pyarelal Sharma composed music for more than 600 Hindi movies.
- Usha Timothy has sung more than thousand playback songs in various languages.