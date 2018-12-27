New guidelines issued for E-Commerce websites

  • E-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon are curbed from selling exclusive products. The move aims to tackle the practice of influencing the price of the product.
  • The websites are also no longer allowed to sell products from the companies in which the websites have a stake.
  • The new guidelines are issued after domestic sellers complained that the websites were discriminating and offering deep discounts on certain products.

Three Andaman Island to be renamed after Netaji Bose

  • The Ross, Neil and Havelock Islands will be named as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep, and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.
  • Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army together with Japan’s Imperial Army had captured the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the Second World War.
  • PM Modi will be visiting the island on December 30th and is expected to officially announce the name change.

Mount Etna volcano in Italy erupts

  • The volcano erupted on December 24th.
  • The volcano caused more than 100 earthquakes in the region of around 4.3 magnitude.
  • Mount Etna is one of Europe’s highest and most active volcanoes.

Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and Usha Timothy awarded Mohammad Rafi Award

  • The award is conferred by an NGO Spandan Art.
  • This year late music composer Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and playback singer Usha Timothy were conferred with the award.
  • Laxmikant together with Pyarelal Sharma composed music for more than 600 Hindi movies.
  • Usha Timothy has sung more than thousand playback songs in various languages.