Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL) released a notification inviting application to fill 2100 vacancies on December 26th. The positions that the application is sought for are Junior Technical Officer (1470 positions) and Junior Consultant - Field Operation Grade I and II (630 positions). The last day to apply for these positions is January 5th, 2019 and interested candidates can apply at ecil.co.in.

All the above-mentioned positions are technical in nature and the candidates are required to be either graduate or diploma holder in engineering and relevant field dependent on the position for which one is applying. The detailed qualification can be accessed in the official advertisement available in this link. It should be noted that all the positions are contractual in nature.

The candidates will be selected based on a qualifying exam, details of which will be available in the near future. Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo document verification process before the final selection.

How to apply for ECIL 2018 Recruitment:

Visit the official website of ECIL and click on the Careers tab. Click on ‘e-Recruitment’ link on the left panel. Click on the relevant advertisement, in this case, contract positions for JTO, Jr. Consultant. The page will have all the important links for candidates to go through before applying. Click on ‘Apply for Various Posts’ link on the page. Go through the application process. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are suggested to go through all the important instructions and the official advertisement before going through the application process so that candidates can be ready with all the documents that needs to be scanned during the application process.