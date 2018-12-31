current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 31st 2018
Sudhir Bhargava appointed as new CIC
- Sudhir Bhargava was serving as an information commissioner in the CIC (Central Information Commission).
- The President also approved four new information commissioners, Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra.
- Earlier the Supreme Court had asked the central government to disclose the procedure of appointment of the members of the CIC.
Rajasthan government abolishes minimum education qualification criteria to contest local body elections
- The previous BJP state government in 2015 had implemented a minimum educational qualification to contest Panchayat polls.
- Rajasthan was the first state to implement a minimum qualification rules.
- Apart from that the contestants needed to have a working toilet in the house to be eligible to contest the polls.
- The current Congress government under Ashok Gehlot also said it is going to desaffronise the education curriculum and remove the logo of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya from all circulars.
Inventor of Rosogolla gets a postal stamp to his name
- A postal stamp dedicated to Nabin Chandra Das who supposedly invented Rosogolla was launched.
- The launch event took place on the first day of Bagbazar-O-Rosogolla Utsob.
- Odisha and West Bengal government were involved in a tussle regarding the GI tagging of the sweet in 2015.