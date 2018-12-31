Admit cards for Sub Inspector recruitment phase III for Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been made available on the official website for the exam that is scheduled to begin from January 9th. The exam itself which includes (Group C+D) will go on till January 13th and admit cards for the same will be released on consecutive days starting tomorrow onwards.

How to download the admit card for RPF SI exam

Visit the official site – si.rpfonlinereg.org Click on the ‘call letter’ tab on the right hand side Then choose the link for your group that is C or D Key in your details and download the admit card

The candidates who will appear in the phase III RPF examinations (Group - C&D) can download the admit card through all the regional based official websites. As per the official website, the call letter for each day of exam will be made available 10 days prior to the exam date.

It must be recalled that the Phase I of CBT exam for SI recruitment was held on December 19th and the next phase will commence from January 5, 2019 and end on January 6, 2019. A total of 1120 vacancies were advertised earlier by Railways ministry which included 819 posts for male candidates and 301 for female aspirants.

Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.