It has been confirmed by Indian Express that the Railway Recruitment Board will release the answer key of the Group D examinations on January 11. A RRB official Angaraj Mohan was cited in a report saying, “the answer key of the RRB Group D examination will be released on January 11, 2019. The online window to raise objections will be available on all the region based official websites till January 17.”

The results on the other hand for the Group D examinations will be declared in February, mentioned the official. A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

It must be recalled that our previous report had confirmed answer key release date for January and now the exact date details have been confirmed as well. In case of any objections for RRB Group Exam answer keys, the candidates will have to log in with user ID and register their objections notably in English only. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly.

The candidates who will clear the CBT have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and interview, the dates of which will be released later. The examination was conducted to fill up 62,907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts.