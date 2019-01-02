current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 2nd, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
December GST collection falls 3% compared to previous month
- The government collected Rs 94,726 crore as Goods and Services Tax in December compared to Rs 97,637 in November.
- The figures were revealed by the Union Ministry of Finance on January 1st.
Kerala women form 620-kilometre wall for gender equality
- The wall stretched from Kasargdod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south to send a message of gender equality.
- The wall was led by State Health Minister KK Shailaja at Kasargod and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month had announced the Vanitha Mathil (women’s wall) and had said this will demonstrate state’s secular and progressive mindset.
Gujarat government asks students to answer roll call with ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Jai Bharat’
- The notification to the effect was issued on December 31st by the Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
- The students were asked not to use the word ‘yes’ or ‘present’.
- The government says the move aims to foster patriotism among children.
Centre approves renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj
- Uttar Pradesh government had sent a proposal to restore the city’s original name.
- The centre had to take no-objections from Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India before approval.