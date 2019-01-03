AIIMS MBBS 2019 basic registration process will end today at the official website, aiimsexams.org. The Basic Registration process for the AIIMS MBBS Entrance exam 2019 began on November 30th and today is the last day to register. AIIMS has started a two-stage registration process from this year. In the first stage, candidates can upload the basic details 6 months before the exam.

The Institute has adopted this scheme so that candidates can upload basic details which will give the Institute an opportunity to scrutinize the details and let the candidates know of any issues. The candidates are given an opportunity to correct them if needed. The Basic Registration stage does not involve any application fees.

The institute will release the status of the basic registration on January 7th and in case it is rejected, candidates can do the necessary correction from January 8th to January 18th. The final status, accepted or rejected, will be released on January 22nd.

The candidates must have passed/should be appearing in the 12th class exam with the subjects English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology. Candidates must secure 60% marks (50% for SC/ST and 45% for OPH) in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the 12th class apart from other eligibility criteria.

AIIMS is a premier medical institution of India and runs MBBS courses at 15 centres in India which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The 2019 MBBS entrance exam is scheduled to be held in May 25th and 26th, 2019.