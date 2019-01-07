Potential answer key release date and results declaration for HTET 2019 that concluded on Sunday, January 6th has been confirmed. An official from associated with the board was quoted saying, ““The board is likely to release the answer keys on Friday, and the results will be declared on February,” in a report by Indian Express.

So we can expect the answer keys of the HTET examination in all possibility by end of this week that is on Friday, January 11, 2019. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer keys and also be provided with an opportunity to raise objections or queries, if any.

Candidates will have to visit the official website, htetonline.com in order to download the answer key. On the other hand, no specific speculative date has been announced for the exam results. So candidates will have to intermittently check the BSEH website from February on wards.

As for the qualification criteria announced earlier in the exam notification, general category candidates and those living outside the state need to score minimum 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There is no negative marking.

The state government conducts the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) every year to test the eligibility of candidates who wish to work as PRT, TGT and PGT in various government colleges.