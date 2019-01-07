Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the second phase of PET examination for the police constable recruitment 2018. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and the PMT phase can download the admit card for the Physical Endurance Test from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The first phase of the PET exam started from the December 24th, the admit card for which was released on December 22nd. This is the second phase of the PET and now the candidates who are scheduled to appear in the second phase can download the admit card.

The constable recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of 23,520 Reserved Civilian Police and 18,000 position of Reserved State Armed Constabulary, the notification for which was released in January 2018.

Here is how to download UP Constable Recruitment PET admit card: