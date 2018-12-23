Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the PET examination for the police constable recruitment 2018. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam and are eligible to appear for the PET (Physical Endurance Test) examination can download the admit card from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB will conduct the PET examination for the constable recruitment from December 24th. The admit cards are available from December 22nd and will be available until December 31st.

The constable recruitment is being conducted for the recruitment of 23,520 Reserved Civilian Police and 18,000 position of Reserved State Armed Constabulary, the notification for which was released in January 2018.

Here is how to download UP Constable Recruitment PET admit card: