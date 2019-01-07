The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit cards for the second stage of the recruitment exam soon. As per the official notification, RRB is expected to release the exam date and city for the RRB ALP & Technician 2n Stage CBT examination at least 10 days prior to the exam.

So considering the fact that the second stage exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, we can expect the admit card to be made available any time after January 10th. For the first stage CBT, RRBs had released the exam date and city 10 day prior to the examination and the admit cards were released 4 days ahead of the examination.

Now RRB is not expected to repeat similar pattern this time around but we can safely presume that admit card will be released by mid next week. So it is advisable that candidates intermittently check the regional RRB sites for exam date, city and admit card from January 10th on wards.

It must be recalled that result for the first stage CBT was announced in November 2018 but many candidates raised objections to it and later the revised results were declared in December 2019. The candidates who were selected in the revised result of RRB ALP Technician group C recruitment exam are eligible to appear for the second stage CBT.

The candidates selected after the stage two exam will have to appear for an interview following which a final merit list will be created and candidates will be selected for 27,795 assistant loco pilot posts and 36,576 technician posts.