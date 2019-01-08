Millions of workers from the organised and unorganised sectors started a 48-hour national strike on Tuesday to protest against what they call the Narendra Modi government’s anti-worker policies and the issue of unemployment among others.
At least ten central trade unions, except the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), are participating in the strike.
Banking services are also likely to be affected as the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike.
Proposition for 10 percent quota to EWS
The decision of the BJP-led government to amend the Constitution to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and higher education for the poor among communities not eligible for reservation opens a new front that is likely to play out in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
Centre sees GDP growth at 7.2% for 2018-19
The government on Monday said it estimated GDP or gross domestic product growth at 7.2 per cent in 2018-19, as against 6.7 per cent in 2017-18.
Most private economists have lowered the country’s growth forecast to around 7 per cent for the 2018-19 fiscal year, compared with the central bank’s earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent, citing weakening consumption and slowdown in credit offtake.
Thailand halts plan to expel Saudi woman fleeing family
An 18-year-old Saudi woman who had barricaded herself in a room in Bangkok airport hotel and sought asylum has been provided the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Thailand, The Guardian reported on Monday.
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, who arrived in Bangkok from Kuwait on Saturday, has claimed that her family will kill her if she is forcibly returned.