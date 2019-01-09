Huawei sub brand Honor seems to be leaving no stones unturned in its aim to capture larger share in the Indian market. Earlier the Chinese brand was reportedly preparing to launch a flagship device, Honor View 20 in India end of this month. Now a teaser poster on Flipkart India has confirmed that Honor 10 Lite will be launched this month as well on January 15th, 2019.

Honor India has been teasing this upcoming mid-range device for quite some time now, however without revealing any details on the launch date. But the latest Flipkart page assures that the Honor 10 Lite will be launching on January 15th at 11.30 pm.

Apart from confirming the launch date, the Flipkart page also highlights several key features of the Honor 10 Lite. It includes a HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, an impressive sounding 24-megapixel camera, and a gradient back panel. Based on the page listing, the Honor 10 Lite may launch in India in three colour options - Gradient Blue, Valley White, and Magic Night Black. The phone is also set to be a Flipkart exclusive in the country.

In terms of pricing, as the phone is already available in China from November last year, we can expect it to be priced around similar price bracket. In China, the smartphone’s price starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. However the company may or may not launch the phone in all storage and RAM variants.

Notably the Honor 10 Lite is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch which is has become an industry benchmark among phones in this price range. It also gets a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back panel as mentioned earlier.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, clocked at up to 2.2GHz. It comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and it comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options.

Optics includes a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 3,400mAh battery.