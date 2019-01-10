Call letters for the post of administrative officers has been released online by the New India Assurance Co. on its official site – newindia.co.in. The government undertaking organization has activated the admit card link for the 312 administrative posts officers in scale I – generalist and specialists.

These are admit cards for the preliminary examination that is scheduled to be conducted on January 30th, 2019. The candidates can visit the official website – newindia.co.in to download their exam hall ticket.

The recruitment exam will be conducted in two phases. Phase one will be held on January 30 and the second exam will be conducted on March 2, 2019. While the first phase will be an objective type exam and the second phase will be both objective and descriptive.

NIACL AO admit card 2019: How to download