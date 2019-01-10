Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the written exam result for the position of Forest Apprentice in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service today, January 10th, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check if their roll number is featured in the list of successful candidates’ roll numbers at tnpsc.gov.in. The successful candidates are now eligible to appear for the Physical Test round.

The Commission had conducted the written exam for the recruitment of Forest Apprentice from October 9th to October 15th, 2018. The number of candidates who have been cleared for the next round is in the ratio of 1:15 with the total number of vacancies. The document verification will happen along with the Physical Test stage of the recruitment.

How to check TNPSC Forest Apprentice written exam result:

Log in to the TNSPC website. Click on the ‘Result’ section and click on ‘Result’ link. Click on the link under ‘Written Exam Result’ for Forest Apprentice recruitment. Alternatively click on the direct link to access the result page. The PDF document will list all the successful candidates’ roll numbers.

The candidates will be undergoing a oral examination after the physical test. The result notification specifies that the admission of candidates is provisional and subjection to final orders passed by the Madras High Court.