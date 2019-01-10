UPSSSC Lab Tech 2016: Interview letter process initiated; check at upsssc.gov.in
The candidates who have cleared the previous round of the recruitment can pay the interview round fee and download the call letter.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has initiated the 2016 Combined Lab Technician (General Selection) Competitive Exam recruitment interview round process. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can pay the requisite fees for the interview round and download the letter from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC had released the result of the previous round of the recruitment on January 9th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the round can check the UPSSSC website for details of interview letter process and download it from the website.
How to download UPSSSC Lab Tech 2016 Interview letter:
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC.
- Click on the link on the home page to download the Lab Tech Interview letter.
- Read the instructions carefully about the payment process and enter the required details and click on ‘Download Interview Letter’.
- Pay the requisite payment and download the Interview Letter.