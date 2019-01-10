Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has initiated the 2016 Combined Lab Technician (General Selection) Competitive Exam recruitment interview round process. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can pay the requisite fees for the interview round and download the letter from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC had released the result of the previous round of the recruitment on January 9th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the round can check the UPSSSC website for details of interview letter process and download it from the website.

How to download UPSSSC Lab Tech 2016 Interview letter: