Launch date for one of the most anticipated flagships of 2019, Samsung Galaxy S10, have finally been announced. Without revealing any specifics, Samsung shared dates for the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 20, in San Francisco and it is quite obvious that the South Korean smartphone maker will launch its flagship device the Galaxy S10.

Welcome to the next generation. Galaxy Unpacked on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/M1Gh0F9Fs5 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2019

It must be recalled that the phone has been showcased at the CES 2019 recently and pictures from the event were published on Samsung Mobile’s Twitter handle. While there are numerous speculative reports hinting at the variants Samsung might launch for the Galaxy S10, what can be said with certainty that Samsung will a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant.

Moreover, this year’s event holds extra significance as it is the 10th anniversary of Galaxy phone. So Samsung will not just unveil its flagship Galaxy S10 at the unpacked event but the company is expected to unveil its foldable phone that could debut as the Galaxy Fold or Galaxy F. Glimpses of foldable phone were showcased at the annual developer event last November, however no launch date has been confirmed yet.

On the other hand a report by NDTV Gadgets citing rumours and leaks suggests that there will be three new variants of the flagship Galaxy model. It will include Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 Lite (aka Galaxy S10 E). Now it is advisable to consider this information with pinch of salt.

Coming back to the event itself, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed on Samsung’s official website at 11 am PT on February 20 (12:30 am IST, February 21). Separately in a blog post, Samsung highlighted the developments of foldable and 5G smartphones. “We’re committed to putting 5G in consumers’ hands with a 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019,” the company wrote.

While the launch or availability details about the 5G model will most likely to shared at the event itself, India debut of the Galaxy S10 and its speculated variants is expected to happen in a week or so after February 20th.