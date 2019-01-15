The day is finally here when Honor 10 Lite will be unveiled for the Indian consumer. The launch event is set to take place in New Delhi. It must be recalled that the smartphone was first launched in China in November, and sports a dual rear camera setup apart from a waterdrop-shaped display notch.

While we eagerly wait for the pricing of this mid range handset, Honor 10 Lite in India, we can expect it to be pretty close to the smartphone’s price in China. Note that people can stream the live event on Honor’s Facebook page and YouTube. The YouTube live stream event link has been embedded below for those interested individuals.

Play

To bring further perspective in the pricing speculations arena, here are the Honor 10 Lite’s prices in China and variant details. The handset cost CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

Note that Honor has partnered with online retailer Flipkart and the smartphone will be sold exclusive via the platform, Flipkart India. A dedicated page for Honor 10 Lite was made live few days ago and the event can be streamed live on Flipkart as well.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

Optics includes a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 3,400mAh battery.