Swanky akharas, 5-star tents; Prayagraj gears up for Kumbh
Along the banks of the holy river Ganga, a 3,200 acre mini city has been set up with all the modern amenities for the Kumbh Mela.
The temporary city boasts of swanky akharas, 5-star tents, high tech khoya-paya kendra and a network of CCTV artificial intelligence built in for the safety and security of pilgrims.
Reports suggest that funds worth Rs 7,000 crore have been cleared to improve the infrastructure of the city. From painting walls in beautiful hues and fixing roads to over 1.22 lakh toilets for the devotees and elaborate security arrangements involving police officials and intelligence agencies, the government has not left any stone unturned to make the religious event a grand affair.
What happens if PM Theresa May loses vote on her Brexit deal?
British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing likely defeat in parliament on Tuesday when she asks lawmakers to approve her Brexit deal - a decision that would trigger huge uncertainty about the future of Britain’s exit from the European Union.
May has warned that rejecting her deal opens up the possibility of Brexit being stopped, or that Britain leaves disruptively without a deal. She has promised to respond quickly to any defeat.
China posts strongest export growth in seven years in 2018 despite trade war
China’s exports rose 9.9 percent in 2018, its strongest trade performance in seven years, despite growing disruptions from an escalating trade war with the United States, customs data showed.
Imports increased 15.8 percent last year, resulting in a trade surplus of $351.76 billion, the country’s lowest since 2013.
“India Committed To Afghanistan Reconstruction,” says Sushma Swaraj
India on Sunday said it was committed to the economic reconstruction of Afghanistan and to promote an inclusive “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled” peace and reconciliation process in the war-torn country.
“I would like to specifically point out that our region is facing serious challenges posed by terrorism. India, Central Asia and Afghanistan are societies which are tolerant and plural. The ideology of hate which the terrorists would like to spread has no place in our societies,” Ms Swaraj said while addressing the first session of the dialogue.