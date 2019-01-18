The Indian challenge in Men’s doubles at the Australian Open ended on 16th Jan. In recent history, India hasn’t had much to boast about in Lawn Tennis except for the achievements of Paes, Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza. However, in the past India has produced great singles players like Ramanathan Krishnan and Vijay Amritraj who challenged the best of the world. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about Indian Tennis.