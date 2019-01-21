SSC will declare the result of 2017 Group C and D stenographer revised skill test result on March 29th, 2019. Staff Selection Commission or SSC released a notification stating that the result will be declared on the above-mentioned date.

The Commission had originally informed that the result will be declared on December 28th, 2018 but the Commission did not declare the result on that date.

It should be noted that the March result will be third revised result for the 2017 SSC Group and D Skill Test examination. The results were first declared on November 28th, 2018 and an additional result was declared on December 10th, 2018.

The Commission had received a lot of representation regarding the evaluation of the skill test and thus the Commission took the decision to review all the skill tests again.

The notification about the result date states that the March 29th date is tentative. Thus further delays cannot be ruled out. The 2017 Grade C and D Stenographer recruitment notification was released in June 17th, 2017 and the application period went on until July 15th.