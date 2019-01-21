Official notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 10+2) will be released next week by Staff Selection Commission. According to report by Indian Express, an official from the SSC central region has confirmed this information. “The notification for the CHSL 2019 recruitment will be released by Friday, January 25, 2019” said the official.

The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years of age.

The selection process comprises of three stages of which first stage is the computer-based examination. Exam is conducted for 200 marks and there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage however, is a descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.