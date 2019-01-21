Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the private students for the class 10th and 12th board exam 2019. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the website, https://cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx

The examination for both the classes will begin in the month of February. The 12th class CBSE exam for private students is scheduled to begin from February 15th and for 10th class it will begin on February 21st. Students can check the CBSE website for the full details of the exam schedule.

How to download CBSE private student admit card: