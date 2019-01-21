CBSE 10th, 12th 2019 Exam: Admit card for private students released; check here for direct link
The examination for private students for both the classes will begin in the month of February.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the private students for the class 10th and 12th board exam 2019. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the website, https://cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx
The examination for both the classes will begin in the month of February. The 12th class CBSE exam for private students is scheduled to begin from February 15th and for 10th class it will begin on February 21st. Students can check the CBSE website for the full details of the exam schedule.
How to download CBSE private student admit card:
- Click on the direct link to access the admit card page.
- Selection the appropriate region (Delhi/Others) and select the criteria by which one wants to search.
- Enter the details and click on ‘Proceed’.
- The admit card will be displayed, which can be printed out.