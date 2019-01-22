Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released a notification on Monday, January 21st, stating that the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 Main examination has been postponed. The Commission was supposed to conduct the examination on January 29th and January 30th, 2019. The new dates will be revealed in the near future.

The Commission had received a letter from the Personnel Department requesting postponement of the exam, which prompted a discussion among the officials and it was decided to postpone the exam. The reason as to why the request of postponement was raised has not been revealed in the notification.

The Main exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on January 28th and January 29th which was postponed to January 29th and January 30th. The exams are being conducted to fill 980 positions for RAS and RTS (Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Taxation Services). The notification for the recruitment was released on April 2nd, 2018

The RPSC had declared the RAS/RTS 2018 preliminary examination results on October 23rd. A revised list was released on December 14th, 2018, which was prompted after an order from the High Court on December 1st, 2018.

Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. The exam was also in the news as the state government had restricted mobile data throughout the state during the exam time.